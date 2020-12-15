Meghan Markle (pictured) has reportedly invested in an oat milk start-up. Getty

Yes, you did read that correctly - the Duchess of Sussex has invested in Clevr Blends, which is a female-led company that creates instant oat milk lattes.

The start-up jumped on a trend you might have noticed emerging from the Northern Hemisphere and quietly taking hold in cafes Down Under - oat milk is definitely the latest non-dairy alternative hyped to the masses.

Of course, much like soy, almond and other nut milk variations, brand and make is key, which can often lead to a sneaky price increase in your regular latte.

Clevr Blends is clearly jumping on the hype to create an affordable alternative option for those heavily reliant on their daily cuppa of non-dairy Joe.

Of course, Meghan hasn't invested in the next mass-money-making corporate scheme - the company has an ethos entrenched in giving back with one per cent of the revenue going to organisations fighting for food justice in the US.

In a statement to Fortune Magazine, the US-based royal said: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business."

She explained she was "proud" to invest in the company, founded by Hannah Mendoza, committed to "sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

Meghan's statement confirmed all - but in an interesting twist, it wasn't the Duchess herself, who initially let the cat out of the bag.

It was actually the 39-year-old’s long-time pal and talk show icon Oprah Winfrey who spilled the beans – or rather oats – about Meghan's latest investment on Instagram

"On the first day of Christmas my neighbour 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!" Oprah captioned a video of herself spruiking the milk, before adding, "yes that M," alongside a crown emoji.

She concluded: "My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would've added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays."

