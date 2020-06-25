Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken the first steps to achieving financial freedom, by signing on with a high-profile speaking agency in the United States. Getty

Among the many topics up for discussion are several that the Duke and Duchess have previously advocated, including racial justice, gender equality, environmental concerns and mental health.

The agency, which was established in 1946, has an elite pool of A-list celebrity speakers, including Harry and Meghan's close friend Oprah, as well as Barack Obama and Bill and Hilary Clinton.

Rumour has it that Obama reportedly once earned $US400,000 (approx. $AU582,000) for one speech in 2017, while the Clintons have earned on average $US$250,000 per appearance in 2014.

The Sussexes, who stepped down as senior royals on March 31, have signed a contract with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency.

The lucrative deal for the Sussexes marks their official return to the working world as independent individuals, following their dramatic split from the royal fold earlier this year.

While Harry and Meghan had expressed an interest to continue their charitable work in both the UK and US, the coronavirus pandemic seemingly thwarted their plans for the last three months.

Now that the lockdown measures have begun to ease off, the Sussexes have seemingly once again resumed their charitable ventures.

Harry and Meghan have secured a lucrative deal with the agency to take part in moderated discussions and keynote speeches.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the charity StreetGames, in which they praised the organisation for providing fresh meals to needy young people in the London region.

“We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London,” the letter stated.

“To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic.”