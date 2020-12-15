Princess Eugenie (right) and Jack Brooksbank (left) suddenly vacated Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage within weeks of moving in – leaving many wondering what happened. Getty

Following the news Eugenie and Jack had flown the coup, leaving the five-bedroom cottage empty and heading back to Kensington Palace, fans began speculating about the motive.

Taking to Twitter, one enthusiastic fan raised the question of why the couple would leave the regal residence so soon after moving in, potentially leaving the property vacant for the Sussexes.

“Why has #PrincessEugenie and her husband Jack moved out of Frogmore Cottage so soon?” the user tweeted.

“Could it be that #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle have plans to return to the UK early in 2021?”

Harry (right) and Meghan (left) reportedly upset the Queen when they allowed pregnant Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to move into their UK home, Frogmore cottage. Getty

Another person replied: “Maybe they aren't making it financially in the USA and they have to fall back on to the deep money pockets of the royal family.”

Meanwhile, a third person added: “Yup. They’re coming back.”

Despite the speculation, other fans seemingly shut down the rumours, with one person writing: “I don’t see Markle ever coming back to the UK until her trial.”

Another person stated: “I don’t think they would bring Archie back to the UK. MM could care less about HMTQ and Prince Phillip seeing their great-grandchild.”

A third person added: “Maybe it was just temporarily staying when their own apartments were decorated?”

Rumour has it Eugenie's sudden move from Frogmore cottage may be to make room for Harry and Meghan. Getty

While it remains unclear why the couple suddenly ditched the cottage, sources said it was a private arrangement between Harry and Eugenie.

The royal revelation comes after Globe magazine reported the Queen was unhappy about the move, which reportedly took place under the cover of darkness in late November.

Not only did Her Majesty gift Harry and Meghan the historic home, but she also let the couple select artwork from the Royal Art Collection as a housewarming present.

The cottage, which has sat on the Windsor Castle estate for many years, underwent significant renovations ahead of Harry and Meghan's move between 2018 and 2019.