Her Majesty (pictured) is rumoured to be less than thrilled about the move, which reportedly took place under the cover of darkness in late November. Getty

Not only did the Queen gift Harry and Meghan the historic home on their wedding day, but she reportedly also let the couple select artwork from the Royal Art Collection as a housewarming present.

“It’s a sure sign they’re never coming back to live in Britain – and the ultimate slap in the face for Her Majesty, who gave Harry and Meghan the cottage as a gift,” a source told the American publication.

The insider went on to claim that the Queen and other senior royals were left stunned by the late-night move because they had no idea Eugenie and Jack had negotiated the deal.

Harry (right) and Meghan’s (left) seemingly sweet gesture of handing over the royal residence to Eugenie and Jack has reportedly infuriated the Queen. Getty

A high-ranking courtier reportedly also confirmed that Eugenie and Jack are the new permanent residents of Frogmore, claiming: “Meghan and Harry have no home in England.”

That said, with Eugenie and Jack expecting their first child early next year, it only makes sense to see the pair uproot from their busy London life and settle in a quieter location.

It's an exciting move for the couple, who married back in 2018 and then announced they were expecting back in September.

With Eugenie (right) and Jack (left) expecting their first child early next year, it only makes sense to see the pair uproot from their busy London life and settle in a quieter location. Getty

The cottage, which has sat on the Windsor Castle estate for many years, underwent significant renovations ahead of Harry and Meghan's move between 2018 and 2019.

But with no permanent address in the UK, it appears the Sussexes will likely stay in the US as they settle into their lives outside of their former senior royal roles.

And while they technically still own Frogmore, a royal insider reportedly told HELLO! Harry and Meghan were happy to open its doors to the soon-to-be parents.

"They are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family," the source reportedly said to the British publication.