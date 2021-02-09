Prince Harry (pictured) has been criticised for leaving the UK and his royal duties. Getty

“Prince Harry wants to keep his honorary military titles, despite leaving the country and his duty to Queen & Country for Wokery & Whackery,” Darren wrote.

“It displays extraordinary arrogance to assume you can keep your privileges after trading it all in for Spotify & Netflix deals in Hollywood.”

Following his controversial post, several equally as disgruntled fans took to the social platform to share their thoughts on the Duke of Sussex.

“Prince Harry needs to drop his Dukedom titles and he and Me Gain can live quietly in the USA. Britain's favourite Royal has lost the respect of the Nation.” One person wrote.

Another person stated: “I wonder how the Royal Marines feel watching their Captain General, does he represent the professional devotion to duty they're admired for?”

Prince Harry (pictured) is reportedly desperate to retain his beloved military titles. Getty

A third person added: “It’s extraordinarily arrogant to leave something yet expect to have all the benefits of remaining isn’t it?!”

Despite the backlash, many fans showed support for the prince, who served 10 years in the armed forces, with one person writing: “He was awarded military titles, they're his.”

Meanwhile another fan added: “Amazing how quick people forgot that Prince Harry did several active tour of duties in one of the most hostile places on earth. Let him keep his damn titles ffs.”

As it stands, the details of Harry and Meghan’s Megxit deal are reportedly set to be reviewed by the Queen before the end of March, 2021.

Up for discussion is Harry’s Captain General of the Royal Marines title, as well as his Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Royal Navy Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving titles.

The Queen is set to review the terms of Harry's Megxit deal before the end of March. Getty

Previously speaking to Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said no one has officially been appointed as Harry's replacement, which leaves the door open for his return.

“Remember that no one else has taken [the roles] on so at the moment this is on ice,” Richard said, while pointing out that the titles would no doubt mean a lot to Harry.

“Whether they'll be restored, we simply don't know how that will play out,” he added.

Richard went on to say given Harry has served twice in Afghanistan, in addition to creating the Invictus Games, which makes it “not right” his titles are under scrutiny.

If Her Majesty does end up stripping Harry of his beloved military titles, it's been reported Prince William or Princess Margaret will likely take on the roles.