Princess Diana with Prince Harry (centre) and Prince William (left). Getty

"If you are reading this book, it's because you've lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you're not alone," Harry shared in the first chapter.

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not.

He finished: "They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."

In such a time of conflict for Harry, who has been largely strained from his greater family since moving to Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle, this foreword is a heartbreaking reminder of the complicated life he has lived.

Harry contributing to this book is a beautiful way for him to give back to his country and those who have sacrificed the most for the greater good to fight the Covid battle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with two children. Getty

It was recently reported that Prince William is hopeful that despite the “upsetting” fallout between him and Harry, that the two will find their way to heal.

The brothers have been through so much, and although there are current tensions, it is reported William is intent on moving past these issues.

The Sunday Times Royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah spoke to several of William’s ‘friends’ about the so called “rift” between the brothers.

One friend revealed that although Wills is still “very upset” he is “absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

Another source told the publication that "once [William] got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," the source told the outlet.

"They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

Even though Harry and William cannot see eye to eye at the moment, if one party already wants to see the relationship heal, perhaps it won’t be long until the brothers reunite.