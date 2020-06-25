former royal protection officer Simon Morgan says Harry and Meghan will never get the privacy they crave. Getty

Simon added that the protection team for people of "wealth, visibility and status" has to mitigate all risks in order to let them live their normal lives as they wish.

"It would be very easy just to say 'Don't ever go out, don't ever speak to anyone and we'll put you behind the wire and we'll protect you'. That's not how people wish to live," he explained.

"Sadly I think there will always be an interest in the Sussexes and that interest may peak and trough as time goes on but I think the more that they are not in the public eye, the more people will want to know what they are up to and that creates its own monster within itself".

A source recently revealed to New Idea that Harry and Meghan have taken security measures to the next level since they moved to the US.

If an emergency ever occurred that required the police to be called to the property where they are staying, their home has “all sorts of panic buttons” the couple could push to instantly summon help.

“Their security system is so elite that the cops and armed guards would be there in seconds,” claims the source, adding that the property might even have “a panic room if the unthinkable happened with Meg, Harry or Archie”

The couple also reportedly enlisted some “personal guards” and are utilising “patrols from the Beverly Hills sheriff’s department”.

Meghan and Harry were spotted for the first time in weeks volunteering at Homeboy Industries. Instagram

Harry and Meghan, who are reportedly staying at Tyler Perry's LA mansion, were spotted for the first time in weeks when they were spotted helping out at social justice organisation, Homeboy Industries.

The couple joined volunteers and donned hairnets, face masks and gloves to help prepare food for vulnerable seniors and youths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Homeboy's official Instagram account posted.

"Our staff were thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic."