Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time in weeks - but they nearly slipped under the radar. Getty

In a post from Homeboy Industries' Instagram account, the charity wrote: "Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!"

The post continued: "Our staff were thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic."

The charity explained some of the work the charity does, as well as how people can help.

"For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration," the post stated.

The pair recently helped a social justice organisation in the Californian city called Homeboy Industries. Instagram

In total, Homeboy helps nearly 9,000 people via job training and provides free services for legal work, mental health and even tattoo removal.

"Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion," the caption stated.

In several other snaps shared to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess were seen preparing food with hairnets and gloves inside the kitchen.

It looks as though the work station was very busy, with lots of volunteers joining the royal pair for the day's work.

What’s more, charity is run by a person who is already affiliated with Meghan herself - Father Greg Boyle, who worked with the Duchess' former school, Immaculate Heart High.

In several images which have since surfaced on social media, the pair were seen dressed in aprons and face masks, which obscured most of their faces - but there was still no mistaking them. Instagram

He said of the royals' recent visit: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies."

"They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality."

The manager of the cafe, named Homegirl also said it was "remarkable" to share the day with Harry and Meghan.

"They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honoured they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey today. We will never forget it," she said.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.