Meghan and Harry have reportedly taken security measures to the next level since they moved to the US

The Sussexes have reportedly also enlisted some “personal guards” and are utilising “patrols from the Beverly Hills sheriff’s department”.

The extreme security measures come after it was revealed that the couple could be paying off their Frogmore Cottage renovations – which were funded by UK taxpayers – for the next 10 years.

Meghan and Harry only recently made their first repayment of $33,000, and this is expected to continue on a monthly basis.

The couple have hardly kept a low profile since relocating abroad, with recent reports suggesting the couple are strapped for cash now that neither of them is working.

One report even alleged that the Duke had resorted to drastic measures, after a source sensationally claimed he had sold a few of his priceless possessions to make ends meet.

According to Globe, Harry secretly sold off his old hunting rifles, which were estimated to be worth close to $100,000 ($60,000 US).

Harry and Meghan have hardly kept a low profile since relocating abroad, with recent reports suggesting the couple are strapped for cash now that neither of them is working.

The insider alleged that having to finance their own security and pay rent on their former home, Frogmore Cottage, has only added to Harry and Meghan’s financial woes.

“Harry sold the rifles for quick cash to help cover expenses,” the insider claimed.

