When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019, it was clear that he would lead a vastly different life from his relatives. Getty

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, veteran royals reporter Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan, says, “Their stated aim was to give their son as normal a life as possible growing up, but I’m not sure that’s going to be possible.”

As Harry and Meghan prepare to settle permanently in the US, it’s certain Archie’s upbringing will be nothing like that of Duchess Kate and Prince William’s children – his cousins Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, who is 5 on May 2, and Prince Louis, 2.

Growing up in the US, Archie will have more opportunities to interact with “civilian” children at a nursery and school, however he’ll never be able to shake his royal heritage.

“Obviously if Harry and Meghan continue to live in North America he won’t be going to Eton or any other posh English school,” Phil says.

Now that Archie’s parents have renounced their royal titles altogether, he’s even less likely to grow up like other members of the royal family. Instagram

“But he will still be in the spotlight and a famous pupil wherever he goes. They will need to find a top school where he can be secure and also get on with other children, probably from wealthy backgrounds.”

“Little is known about plans for Archie’s life and schooling, which is exactly how his parents want it, but nothing can change that he is a member of the royal family and therefore a security risk,” adds royals expert Angela Mollard.

“As former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe has stated, there is a very real risk of him being kidnapped. He was surprised the couple had chosen to leave their son in Canada when they travelled back to the UK in March.”

Archie will also be exposed to the American way of life, with a childhood and values more similar to his mother’s than his father’s. “He’s going to grow up with a [North] American accent, be interested in baseball and NFL instead of soccer and cricket,” Phil says.

As Harry and Meghan settle permanently in the US, it’s certain Archie’s upbringing will be nothing like that of Duchess Kate and Prince William’s children. Getty

In addition, he will be afforded a more relaxed dress code, and won’t have as many royal obligations or events to attend.

As for later in life, Archie’s separation from the royal family will afford him a degree of freedom and privacy that his cousins will never have.

A global citizen with mixed heritage, it also looks probable that Archie will be free to choose which country he eventually resides in.

“Archie will grow up with bodyguards, but as he gets older, he can carve out a career in any field he likes,” Phil says. “Only time will tell if this new arrangement works for all concerned.”