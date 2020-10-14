Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured) have been warned against "throwing salt in the wounds" by producing a Princess Diana project for Netflix. Getty

Wootton claimed William would likely be upset as the brothers had previously ruled out any further involvement in TV projects about Diana following a landmark series in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

"They were very clear that was going to draw a line under it. That was it, there was no more,” he explained.

"They felt they had said everything they had to say about their mother and the death of their mother and they plan to move on in terms of any televisions projects.

“If Harry and Meghan go against that and make a program on Diana for Netflix, I think that will only throw salt in the wounds of the already very, very fundamentally damaged relationship between William and Harry."

Rumours of a rift between William and Harry have been swirling for sometime, and new book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, threatens to expose previously unknown details about the animosity.

In the book, which is due for release at the end of the month, royal biographer Robert Lacey detailed the reason for the brothers’ fallout.

Robert claimed that the brothers’ future plans may have created tensions between them, which festered throughout the years.

The tensions between Prince Harry (left) and Prince William (right) are said to stem back to childhood. Getty

“These two brothers – once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance – have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage,” Robert wrote.

“We have seen conflicts between the heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family – but nothing so profound as this,” he added.

As a result of the heir and the spare dynamic that permeates British aristocracy, several other royal experts have also claimed the root of the rift likely stems from the brothers’ childhood.