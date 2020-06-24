Rumours of a rift between royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have been swirling around for some time. Getty

In his book, Robert claimed that the brothers’ future plans may have created tensions between them, which festered throughout the years, according to Express.

“These two brothers — once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance — have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage,” Robert wrote.

“We have seen conflicts between the heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family — but nothing so profound as this,” he added.

The forthcoming tell-all, which is set to be released in October, will detail the brother’s dynamic relationship, while comparing it to previous “heir” and “spare” royals.

As a result of the heir and the spare dynamic that permeates British aristocracy, several other royal experts have also claimed the root of the rift likely stems from the brothers’ childhood.

A royal expert has weighed in on what caused the apparent breakdown of Harry and Wills’ relationship, which led to them drifting apart. Getty

Ex-Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman previously claimed Prince William once vocalised to his mum, the late Princess Diana, that “he didn’t really want to be king”, The Mirror reported.

Speaking during his ITV documentary about the royals, Jeremy sensationally claimed that William was jealous of Harry for the freedom the “spare” can have.

He alleged that while having a candid conversation with Princess Diana, she reportedly confessed to him that William had told her he wasn’t too keen on becoming King.

“About a year before she died her secretary rang me up and asked me to lunch,” Jeremy said.

“We talked about our children and [Diana] said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it’!”

Prince William reportedly once vocalised to his mum, the late Princess of Wales, that he “didn’t really want to be king”. Getty Images

While neither Harry nor Wills has confirmed the rumoured rift, the Duke of Sussex came close in the ITV documentary, which followed him and Meghan during their tour of Africa.

When asked to comment on an alleged fallout, Harry admitted that he and William have “good days and bad days.”

“Part of this role and part of this job and part of this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, stuff happens,” Harry began.

“But look: We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers — and we’re certainly on different paths at the moment. But I’ll certainly always be there for him as I know he’ll always be there for me,” he said.