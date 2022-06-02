Prince Harry and Meghan won't appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. Getty

Meghan, Harry and their kids are expected to attend the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

However they will not be joining the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Instead, the Sussexes will watch the flypast from the Major General's Office.

The palace released an official statement on the matter, saying that "after careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

Trooping the Colour is the first event to kick off the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which will only see working royal family members congregate on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a traditional flypast.

This is Lilibet's first trip to the UK, where she will meet her great-grandmother, The Queen, for the first time.

The occasion is extra special as Lilibet will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday.

The Sussexes will most likely stay at their old home, Frogmore Cottage, during their Jubilee trip.

Despite stepping down as working royals in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry will still attend other jubilee events.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the couple said.

