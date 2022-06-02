Millions are celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's monumental 70-year reign at her Platinum Jubilee. Getty

While our living rooms in Australia won't compare to the energy over in London, Trooping the Colour will air on Seven and Seven HD on Thursday, June 2, from 8:30 to 11:50 pm.

After the Queen's birthday celebrations, Buckingham Palace's Platinum Party will kick off and celebrate Britain and the Commonwealth's fashion, sport, environment, and musical achievements that have evolved over Her Majesty's reign.

The Sunday evening event will showcase iconic performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Jason Donovan, Alicia Keys, Craig David, Mabel, Hans Zimmer, Elbow and George Ezra.

Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, Mimi Webb, and Diversity will also be performing.

What's more, Sir Elton John will sing a song specifically recorded for the history-making event.

Elton John will peform at the prestigious event. Getty

It's not just pop music either - Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be putting on a show and expect to see the casts of hit stage shows including Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, The Phantom Of The Opera, and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat perform.

As if the roster wasn't star-studded enough, Diana Ross is making her grand return to the UK to give her first performance in 15 years.

In anticipation of the event, the music icon shared, "I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

"Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world, and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

Diana Ross will perform for the first time in 15 years. Getty

The party will be attended by popular figures across multiple disciplines, including David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Fry, The Royal Ballet and Dame Julie Andrews.

To encourage optimum viewing, the Platinum Party will have three stages connected through walkways for a 350-degree experience in front of The Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace.

For all the fanfare and once-in-a-lifetime performances, catch Buckingham Palace's Platinum Party on Channel Seven and 7 Plus on Sunday, June 5.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.