Could Harry and Meghan go with Philippa as a way of honouring the late Duke of Edinburgh? Getty

Whilst Diana would be a heartwarming nod to Harry's late mother Princess Diana, a source told Page Six that Harry and Meghan’s “biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life.”

“Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured,” the source spilled.

They added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “fear” the name Diana “would place too much pressure on the child and make everything difficult, from enrolling her in school to travel. And they want her to find her own way in life.”

“They might consider Diana as a middle name, but Princess Charlotte already has Diana as a middle name, and Harry and Meghan have not enjoyed the feeling they have been compared to—and pitted against—William and Kate in the media and by the palace.”

It seems unlikely that Harry and Meghan will name their daughter after Princess Diana. Getty

Whilst Harry and Meghan told talk show queen Oprah Winfrey that their baby girl was due "in the summertime" which starts in June in the northern hemisphere, neighbours exclusively told New Idea they believe she and her husband, Prince Harry, have secretly welcomed their second child.

“It’s so exciting. Harry is also laying low… there’s been no sign of him going on his bike rides or going down to the beach with Pula,” the insider revealed. “Everyone is assuming he’s by Meghan’s side being a doting dad.”

The revelation came after multiple sources told New Idea the Duke of Sussex hinted that Meghan’s due date was a lot earlier than thought when he returned to the UK for his grandfather Prince Phillip’s funeral last month. And on April 21, Meghan looked ready to pop while dropping Archie off at nursery school.

“They were happy for everyone to assume she was due in June,” one insider spilled.

Could Meghan have given birth in secret? Getty

The royal couple shared the exciting news that they were having a daughter in their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Proud dad-to-be Harry confirmed the news by simply stating: "It's a girl!"

"Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family and we've got four of us."