Neighbours are convinced the Sussexes’ daughter has arrived.

“It’s so exciting. Harry is also laying low… there’s been no sign of him going on his bike rides or going down to the beach with Pula,” reveals the insider. “Everyone is assuming he’s by Meghan’s side being a doting dad.”

This comes after multiple sources tell New Idea the Duke of Sussex hinted that Meghan’s due date was a lot earlier than thought when he returned to the UK for his grandfather Prince Phillip’s funeral last month. And on April 21, Meghan looked ready to pop while dropping Archie off at nursery school.

“They were happy for everyone to assume she was due in June,” says one insider.

The Sussexes have been keeping a low profile in their Montecito neighbourhood of late.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, was a no-show at the taping of the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert in LA on May 2, despite promising to front the charity gig with Harry. At press time, New Idea understood she was due to make a pre-filmed appearance for when the concert aired over the weekend.

No-one would be surprised if Harry, 36, and Meghan had already welcomed their daughter without making an announcement, given the former actress has spent most of her pregnancy keeping it a secret. The couple didn’t even confirm the happy news until Valentine’s Day, when Meghan was already quite far along.

It has also been reported that Meghan wanted to have a home birth this time, making a secret delivery even more possible.

When Meghan and Harry do eventually announce their daughter's birth, it will likely be with an arsty photo similar to this one they shared of Archie on Instagram. Instagram.

What’s more, when Archie was born in 2019, Meghan and Harry bizarrely sent out a press release claiming that Meghan was in labour, when in fact she had already given birth several hours earlier.

“The Sussexes consider themselves extremely private and feel it’s no-one’s business but theirs when their baby arrives,” says a second source. “They’ll probably enjoy keeping it just between them and their closest friends for as long as possible.

“I doubt they’d even go out of their way to tell the royal family straight away to be honest, given the way things are right now.”

