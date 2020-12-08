Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) have been criticised for not heading back to the United Kingdom. Getty

"When we think about what the world has gone through this year, in particular, it's not really anybody's fault that people are far away from one another,” Mike began.

"But there doesn't seem to be any urgency from California, from Harry and Meghan, to come back and see Prince Philip, who is not getting any younger.

"The Queen is also racking up the years, and [everybody] else in the family,” he added.

Angela responded: “I think they're cowards, I think they don't want to do that because they will feel awkward.

Royal biographer Angela Levin (pictured) labelled the Sussexes’ reluctance to return to the UK as “cowardly” – especially given how frail the Queen and Prince Philip are. ITV

"The conversation will be awkward and I think they're just cowards staying away… There's no reason why they couldn't come,” she added.

When Mike then suggested Harry and Meghan head back for Christmas, the royal biographer questioned where the couple would stay.

"If they do, they won't be able to have their little cottage because pregnant Eugenie and her husband are in there," she told listeners.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are reportedly in the midst of setting up camp in the Sussexes’ former home, Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan haven't returned to the UK since they stepped down as senior royals at the end of March. Getty

But while the surprise has been labelled a sweet gesture from Harry and Meghan, as it turns out, the “hush-hush” deal has reportedly infuriated the Queen.

According to Globe magazine, Her Majesty is said to be less than thrilled about the move, which reportedly took place under the cover of darkness in late November.

Not only did the Queen gift Harry and Meghan the historic home on their wedding day, but she reportedly also let the couple select artwork from the Royal Art Collection as a housewarming present.

“It’s a sure sign they’re never coming back to live in Britain – and the ultimate slap in the face for Her Majesty, who gave Harry and Meghan the cottage as a gift,” a source told the American publication.