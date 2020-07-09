Prince Harry took a subtle swipe at the Commonwealth during a video chat with his wife Duchess Meghan and young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and in doing so has "lost the plot" according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

Speaking on fairness and justice in the light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Prince Harry said the Commonwealth - of which his grandmother the Queen is head - that "there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past" adding that there is "so much more to do."

"There's a hell of a lot that we together need to acknowledge," he remarked.

But royal photographer Arthur, who has snapped the royals for years, has spoken out to The Sun slamming Harry's choice of words.

"Prince Harry is entitled to his views. But in criticising the Commonwealth – the organisation closest to his grandmother’s heart – he has simply lost the plot," he told the publication.

"One of the Queen’s greatest achievements has been keeping together 54 countries in this 'family of nations', which grew out of the end of the British Empire."

Arthur added that Harry's decision to "criticise the one thing the Queen cherishes above all things" referring to preserving the Commonwealth is "an insult" to the monarch "no matter what the palace may say officially."