Rumour has it Meghan Markle was once quite miffed that she wasn't as important as Kate Middleton and, as such, ruffled a few feathers among palace staff.

“It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she's a Princess and she's number two,” Tom told the British publication.

The royal biographer described how the incident allegedly took place while the Sussexes were living at Nottingham Cottage, one of the smaller royal residences, which he believes may have fuelled the clash.

As Tom suggested, the size of the regal home may have in some way influenced Meghan’s rumoured perception of being second in line, or as the runner-up.

The Duchess was reportedly so “sensitive” about being thought of as “number two” that she allegedly once clashed with Kate's staff, after they turned down her requests.

What's more, he alleged the occasional tension between the Fab Four may have also led to Meghan losing her temper with a member of Kate's staff.

"And it was that incident, that I was told by someone who was actually there, who said it was really uncomfortable because Meghan just lost it with this person,” the author claimed.

"The reason she lost it with Kate's member of staff was that she, Meghan, didn't feel that this person was giving her the sort of attention she deserved,” Tom alleged.

Meghan and Harry eventually called it quits with the Firm and dramatically stepped down as senior royals at the start of the year. Getty

The royal biographer then claimed his source said the awkward incident involved “raised voices and foot-stamping,” which apparently left Kate feeling "really upset".

The Duchess of Cambridge was apparently quite close to her staff member, so to have to witness the alleged incident unfold was said to be quite distressing for the royal.

