Harry and Meghan have appeared in a new video call to speak with young leaders as part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust - marking the first time they’ve been seen together in weeks. Getty

They also joined Alicia Wallace who heads up Equality Bahamas.

Founder of The Common Sense Network Mike Omoniyi and World Economic Forum's Global Shapers lead Abdullahi Alim also joined.

The Duchess said to the call attendee's: "We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it's only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships."

She continued: "Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing - which is a fundamental human right."

Prince Harry also shared his thoughts in the video, saying: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past."

He added: "So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

In the video, Harry and Meghan speak to leaders including Chrisann Jarrett, who is the co-founder of We Belong, a youth-led organisation that helps people who have migrated to the UK. Twitter

"It's not going to be easy and in some cases it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits," he said.

The video call took place on July 1, which happened to be Harry's late mother Princess Diana's 59th birthday.

A previously released statement about the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which is headed by Harry and Meghan, explained the work it does to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"QCT has been running a weekly discussion with young people looking at various forms of injustice on the experiences of young people today," the statement read.

"This is part of the Trust's wider work on considering historic injustice, which started in late 2019."

The pair's discussion last week explored different things people can do in pursuit of justice, fairness and equal rights.

Meghan added to this, explaining that it was important for people to "know when to lead and know when to listen".

Prince Harry shared his thoughts in the video, saying: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past." Getty

The Duke and Duchess have been keeping busy as the United States continues to battle the concurrent health pandemic, which has seen parts of the country put into of lockdown.

The pair have remained in isolation for a number of weeks before slowly beginning to emerge to help others in their local community.

Indeed they have since been spotted a number of times helping to deliver food to the vulnerable, and were most recently spotted alongside a social justice organisation in the Californian city called Homeboy Industries where they helped to prepare meals.

And for the couple, it looks as though the work will continue as they settle into their new life outside of their former roles as senior royals.

Next on the agenda will likely be an official launch of their foundation, Archewell, which looks to already encompass a number of incredible social justice initiatives they're working on.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.