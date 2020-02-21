Prince Harry has seemingly been left red faced, after he posted a cheeky Instagram post, which was supposed to be lighthearted and humorous. Getty

“Phenomenally tacky. Unbelievable,” one royalist wrote, referring to the pretend message, in which Jon reaches out to Harry to discuss plans for the Invictus Games.

“So tacky you both are ... and why is royal still in the name?” another person stated.

A third person added: “Okay that’s kinda weird.”

Despite the backlash, many fans took to Instagram to congratulate Harry for the humorous message, with one person writing: “Keep slaying Harry and Meghan!!!! LOVE YOU!”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Harry shared a tongue-in-cheek mock text message conversation between himself and rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Getty

The video starts with a message from Jon saying: “Hey Harry, how’s it going?”

With a cheeky reference to one of Jon’s most famous songs, Harry replies: “Hey! I’m good! Just livin’ on a prayer… What’s up?”

Jon continues to write: “I’m in London on the 28th of February and have an idea… #Invictus.”

Harry replies: “Nice! Is it you and the band?”

The message was supposed to be a jovial way of announcing Harry’s collaboration with the rock legend for the Invictus Games, but the joke failed to resonate with some Insta fans. Instagram

Jon responds: “Just me for now, but don’t worry - I’ve got some back up that I think will work…”

Harry concludes by writing: “Ha! Don’t expect me to sing… BUT I’ll give it a shot!”

The cheeky post was also captioned: “Coming soon... #WeAreInvictus."

It also added: "Disclaimer - this is not a real text conversation."