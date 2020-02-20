The controversial US magazine cover Us Weekly

“They’re really enjoying Canada: it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London,” the insider continues.

The source goes onto say that they have much more freedom in Canada and the press don’t bother them and Meghan is ‘happy to be away from all of that’.

One thing for sure is that for now ‘they have no plans to return’.

“Right now they are all about getting Archie settled and adapting to life in North America,” the source adds.

Meghan and Harry are defiant Getty

Fans have noticed fewer Instagram posts since the royal couple stepped down in January.

Amid the drama surrounding their decision to quit the royal family and move to Canada, Harry and Meghan have only posted old snaps from pervious engagements on the account.

What’s more, the last time they shared fresh content, was when Meghan took to Instagram on January 22 to share the news of her surprise visit to animal charity Mayhew.

Since then, the only snaps the Duke and Duchess have shared have been rehashed images of them taking part in past engagements.

Despite the lack of fresh content, Harry and Meghan kicked off the New Year by revealing they only intended to follow one Instagram account per month.

At the time, the Duke and Duchess stated that their first “follow” would be a journalist-led Instagram account that publishes ‘good news only”.

Taking to their Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess revealed they will continue to use their social media to highlight one inspiring account each month in 2020.

“For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world,” the royals posted.

But whatever comes next, it remains clear - nothing will remain the same for the couple.