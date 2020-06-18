Getty

“He’ll discuss how the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death sent him spiraling… and how therapy allowed him to begin to heal,” the source claimed to the American publication.

The proposed documentary would be the first time the Duke has been interviewed since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals on March 31.

“It would be seen as a betrayal, for sure,” the source added.

After the Sussexes made their shock departure from the royal fold and fled to Canada, before relocating to La La Land, several reports suggested the Duke was “struggling”.

What’s more, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped with their new life either.

Earlier this year, a close friend and confidant of Harry claimed that the prince was finding his new life away from Buckingham Palace a “bit challenging”.

According to US Weekly, English primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall told the Radio Times she anticipated there would be a big adjustment for Harry moving forward.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Jane claimed to the British publication.

The 86-year-old also alleged that, as a result of Meghan Markle’s influence, Harry would most likely be putting his hunting and shooting days behind him as well.

“[Harry] will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” she claimed.