Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly been snubbed by Prince William and Kate Middleton during their last official engagement as senior members of the royal family. Getty

The new details come after royal fans noticed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly snubbed by Prince William and Kate Middleton during at the service.

The awkward interaction between the two royal couples took place as they were arriving during the Queen’s procession at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day.

Video footage from the family reunion, which appeared on social media, shows the Sussexes sitting in their seats in the second row, while Wills and Kate find their seats in the first row.

At one point, Meghan appears to say “hello” and partially waves to Wills and Kate, which appears to go unnoticed. Getty

As Wills and Kate arrived, the Sussexes watched on as they chatted to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who were seated next to them.

At one point, Meghan appears to say “hello” and partially waves to Wills and Kate, which appears to go unnoticed.

William then appears to acknowledge his brother and sister-in-law, as he looks across the chairs in their direction, however, Kate’s gaze is brief as she turns around and sits down.

The awkward interaction between the two royal couples took place as they were arriving during the Queen’s procession at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. Getty

Royal fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the icy meet and greet, with one person writing: “I’m still chipping the ice off my phone screen! Ouch!”

They added: “Definitely a chill between the Cambridge’s and Sussexes! Megan attempted to say hello 3 times to no avail. Harry does NOT look happy at all.”

Another person stated: “Can't blame Kate for snubbing the troublemaker! Not only has Meghan taken over thinking for Harry, but she also caused all kinds of pain for the rest of the family!”

Video footage from the family reunion, which appeared on social media, shows the Sussexes sitting in their seats in the second row, while Wills and Kate find their seats in the first row. Getty

A third person added: “It looks as though William looks over… Catherine doesn't. They may be Royal, but they're human. Looks like a lot of hurt feelings.”

Harry and Meghan are due to step down officially on March 31.

WATCH BELOW: Meghan heard telling Harry to 'smile' as they enter commonwealth service