Prince Harry and Meghan are bid farewell to their royal roles in style, with the couple spotted at events across London this past weekend.

However, there was one low-key outing that proved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still in Queen Elizabeth's good books.

On Sunday, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, joined Queen Elizabeth at a church service in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the 93-year-old monarch were spotted in separate cars on their way to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

Meghan, wearing a fascinator and emerald earrings, was seen smiling as she sat in the front seat as Harry, who wore a suit and striped tie, drove the couple to the Sunday service.

Queen Elizabeth rode in the back of a black SUV. The Monarch was pictured in a baby blue hat and matching ensemble for the special occasion.

The family outing comes after Meghan Markle dazzled as she hit the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night with husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex looked every inch a royal in a stunning red Safiyaa gown which was accessorised with Aquazzura heels and a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag, all in shades of red to match hubby’s jacket.

Harry looked dapper as always in his red coat and military regalia.

The royal parents to baby Archie Harrison later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event.

"More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity," they captioned the series of photos.

The prestigious event marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II as well as the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos, and aims to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sarge.

Prince Harry was awarded the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines back in 2017. It is understood that after he steps down as a senior member of the royal family on later this month that he will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during a 12-month trial period.

Harry and Meghan returned to the spotlight at the event at London’s Mansion House on Thursday, after announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family from March 31.

The pair were greeted by cheers, however those cheers were soon married when a man was heard booing the power couple, leading to an an awkward moment.

The pair will wrap up their commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.