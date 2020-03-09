A peace-making meeting between Meghan and Kate has reportedly not gone quite as was planned. Getty

“But instead of patching things up, the get-together could not have gone worse.”

It’s been a stressful time for the monarchy in recent months with Harry and Meghan’s announcement to step back as senior royals.

The Sussexes have been open about their disappointment regarding the Queen’s decision to curtail their use of the Sussex Royal brand and royal titles.

But the palace insider makes the shocking claim that Meghan blames Kate for the Queen’s decision. “She knows that the Queen and Kate are close and thinks Kate is the one who planted the seed to take away their Sussex titles, which is why she’s so livid.”

Meghan is said to have gone on the attack with a barrage of accusations that have reportedly left Kate – who is reportedly pregnant – feeling “shaken” and “taken aback”.

It’s been a stressful time for the monarchy in recent months with Harry and Meghan’s announcement to step back as senior royals. Getty

“She left the meeting early to avoid any further confrontation,” the insider adds.

Meghan, who is also reported to be pregnant, is jealous that Kate is also expecting, as it’s likely that she doesn’t want anyone stealing her thunder. Is this the start of a baby battle between them?

It’s no secret that their relationship has been strained since the 2018 royal wedding. The Sun newspaper reported that Kate was in tears when things didn’t go according to how Meghan wanted at a ‘stressful’ fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

The incident led to reports of a rift emerging between the royal wives, which was heightened when there was no official denial of the event amid other claims the two women were “very different people”.

The UK’s Telegraph newspaper explained away the event by quoting an insider who said: “Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite emotional.”

Meghan, who is also reported to be pregnant, is jealous that Kate is also expecting, as it’s likely that she doesn’t want anyone stealing her thunder. Getty

Then reports emerged that the crux of problems among the young royals was a fall out between Harry and his older brother Prince William.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment,” Harry revealed.

To make matters worse, Meghan is also feeling shocked by the news that the Queen and the rest of the royal family are disappointed that she isn’t bringing Archie to the UK and may even view it as a personal attack.

“[The Queen] will be very sad to have barely seen Archie, and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family,” a source told The Sunday Times.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!