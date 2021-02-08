Prince Harry was spotted singing on a tourist bus. Getty

According to a report from People, Harry and James were spotted together earlier this week atop a double decker tour bus, zooming around Hollywood while they filmed Corden's classic Carpool Karaoke segment for his Late Late Show.

"They taped a COVID appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the decker," a source revealed. "They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking at laughing around together".

James and Harry have indeed been pals for quite some time now, with the actor even attending the royal's wedding to Meghan Markle back in 2018.

James Corden and his wife Jules (pictured) attended Harry and Meghan's wedding back in 2018. Getty

But, although the Sussexes usually choose to embark on new projects together, Meghan was nowhere to be seen on the tourist bus.

Back in December last year, Meghan and Harry debuted their new podcast under their joint Archewell Audio production company. Prior to that, the couple signed a reported $200 million deal with other streaming giant Netflix.

However for this Hollywood singing venture, it was just Harry. And apparently the royal was keen to discuss his life in the US and future plans with the talk show host.

Meghan and Harry are leaving no Hollywood stone unturned as they embark upon project after project. Getty

And it seems as though his plans are well and truly in the US rather than back at Buckingham Palace.

With the Megxit review looming, the Sussexes are reportedly seeking a more "permanent agreement" which will allow them to remain living that Hollywood lifestyle, while still maintaining their royal privileges.

"I expect the royals to make a clean break," Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, told New Idea exclusively earlier in the month.

"I don’t think the Queen will want to strip them of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles - although personally I think she should - because she doesn't want to make the situation worse.

"But she has made it clear that you can’t be half in and half out."