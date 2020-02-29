Prince Harry has revealed his new haircut. Getty

Harry royal is back in London for his final royal appearance before he and wife Meghan Markle step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

The royal pair shocked the world when they announced their plans to start a life away from the royal family and split their time between the UK and Canada, along with their baby son, Archie Harrison.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter discussed Harry and Meghan's upcoming schedule in the UK on Canadian TV station, CTV.

Ms Arbiter revealed: "Harry is already in the UK, he appeared in Edinburgh yesterday.

"He was there to launch another section of Travalyst which is a new travel intuitive based on sustainable travel.

"We are expecting the Duchess of Sussex to arrive in the UK in the coming days.

"She and Harry have a number of engagements together, they will be at the endeavour funds awards on March 5th.

"Meghan has an engagement on behalf of international women’s day on March 8."

Victoria continued: "The couple will appear at the commonwealth service on March 9.

"It’ll be the first time we have seen them with Royal Family members in attendance as well.

"So of course all eyeballs are going to be on there.



"I expect the Royal Family to have game faces on.

"It is going to be business as usual."