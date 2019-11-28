Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have celebrated their two-year anniversary of their engagement by sharing a never-before-seen photo of themselves on the day. Instagram

“They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world.”

In the first previously unseen photo, which was taken on November 27, 2017, Harry and Meghan are captured walking through the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Harry casts an affectionate gaze towards his wife-to-be, who is all smiles as she holds onto her beau’s hand tightly.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal couple posted an emotional message, along with a carousel of several delightful photos of the moment they revealed the big news. Instagram

Another adorable snap, which was taken on Harry and Meghan’s wedding day, shows the couple cosying up together and sharing a cheeky grin on the day of their nuptials.

A final snap shows the lovebirds on the day they finally revealed Archie to the world, which shows Harry cradling his firstborn in his arms, while Meghan looks on lovingly.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the candid snaps, with one person writing: “You blessed us and brought the royal family to so many, we LOVE you.”

Another person stated: “Congratulations you my favourite many many more happy returns.”

A third person added: “Just beautiful!!! Love the three of you so much.”