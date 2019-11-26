Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn son Archie Harrison in May this year. Getty

“Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby, she’d like to do it in LA where she was born and bred,” the royal insider said.

The source went on to say Meghan apparently found it difficult being pregnant in the UK without any of her close confidants, so she intends to do it differently second time around.

The decision to have baby number two in America will also provide a greater amount of privacy for the Duchess, unlike living in the United Kingdom, the insider said.

The source added: “Meghan wants to spend the first three months post-birth at home in LA with Doria and bond with the baby away from prying eyes.

“It’s the place she calls home, after all, which she says is vital for her mental health.”

Meghan and Harry’s rumoured baby plans comes after it was revealed they were subbed in a new poll, which revealed the general public believe they shouldn’t receive public funding.

According to the YouGov poll for British newspaper The Sun, only 38 per cent of the general public agreed the royal couple should be recipients of taxpayer money.

The shocking poll found that 44 per cent of Brits thought it was inappropriate that the Duke and Duchess received the money, while 17 per cent of people were undecided.

While the poll revealed an overwhelming seven in 10 Brits believe the nation should retain the monarchy, 67 per cent of people agreed the royal family shouldn't be funded at all.