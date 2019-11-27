Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been quite vocal about their intention to give baby Archie the most “normal” upbringing as possible. Getty

While the majority of the senior royal family members traditionally employ an elite nanny graduate from the renowned Norland College, Harry apparently isn’t keen on the idea.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, the Duke apparently doesn’t want Archie to be exposed to the nannies’ “Mary Poppins” trademark beige dress and bowler hat look.

Speaking during an interview on Yahoo’s Royal Box in September, Omid reportedly said: “One of the things that Harry said was, ‘I don’t want a woman in a uniform around my child.

“‘This isn’t Mary Poppins, we’re going to have a normal household’.”

Despite the revelation, another source previously confirmed in September that Harry and Meghan’s chosen nanny, who doesn’t wear a uniform, has settled into the family very well.

The source said the nanny “adores” baby Archie, and she had already accompanied the royal couple when they recently travelled to Africa.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the royal couple aren’t going to take any chances, when it comes to allowing anyone else compromise their parenting style for their son. ITV

“Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend,” the insider confessed.

News of Harry’s employment demands comes as the couple currently enjoy a six-week break for their royal duties to visit Meghan’s mother in the United States.

They revealed their plans to take a break after previously admitting they had struggled with the intense scrutiny they received from the media and general public.