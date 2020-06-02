Harry and Meghan's now defunct Instagram account has dropped a whopping 200,000 followers. Getty

While there had been whispers of the couple launching a fresh social media presence using the name of their soon-to-be launched Archewell Foundation, nothing has been confirmed.

What’s more, Harry and Meghan lodged a trademark application in March, which covered a range of items, including a general health and nutrition website under the Archewell name.

But with the ensuing coronavirus pandemic, and several bogus accounts using the Archewell handle popping on social media, the couple have since remained silent on their future plans.

Fans who take to the social platform will notice that Harry and Meghan’s following has dropped from 11.3 million to 11.1 million, following their promise to not use royal accounts. Instagram/Sussex Royal

To make matters worse, Harry and Meghan were seemingly left red-faced in April, after their chosen domain name was again snapped up by cyber trolls.

While the couple initially confirmed the name of their new venture, it appeared they made a crucial error in not registering its name beforehand, which left them open to hackers.

As a result, enthusiastic fans who searched www.archewellfoundation.com were redirected to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s 2005 hit song Gold Digger.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously confirmed they would no longer use their Sussex Royal social media channels, following their dramatic exit from the Firm. Instagram/Sussex Royal

The stunt went viral, with plenty of amused fans taking to Twitter to comment on the embarrassing prank.

“Meghan and Harry's Archewell website link redirects to 'Gold Digger'. Not normally a fan of cyber antics, but this is Geniiiius!” one person wrote.

Fans who now search the Archewell Foundation domain name will find that it is no longer in use and can be purchased by whoever is interested.