The Sussex Royal website is still active. Getty

However, their Sussex Royal website is still active!

While the couple have planned to launch their new Archewell venture soon, they've done nothing to put a stop to the Sussex Royal website.

The queen has expected the couple to cease using all Sussex Royal branding. Getty

Right now the couple has gone as far as residing in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison, away from their royal relatives in the UK.

It came after they had hoped to continue serving the Crown while stepping down as senior royals, however that plan didn't sit well with the queen, who needed them to be all in.

Will Meghan continue to break the rules? Getty

By stepping down, the couple cannot trademark their Sussex Royal brand name as they had originally planned, says the queen.

However, let's just wait and see if they find their way around that too!