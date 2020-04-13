Whether this user is aware the name Archewell is currently on high demand is yet to be confirmed, as this image was posted a few days before Meghan and Harry filed their applications, on February 28.

However, royal watchers have noticed the existence of this account have commented on the only post, stating on the possible interest Meghan and Harry will have for this account.

One said: "Meg and Harry going to take this username."

Another wrote: "meg and harry are coming for you lol just kidding".

Meghan and Harry are launching a new charity venture called Archewell. Getty

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were again left red faced, after the domain name for their new Archewell charity foundation was snapped up by cyber trolls.

The royals revealed the name of their new venture, but it appears they made a crucial error in not registering its name, which left them open to hackers.

As a result, enthusiastic fans who went online to search www.archewellfoundation.com were redirected to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s 2005 hit song Gold Digger.

The stunt has since gone viral with plenty of amused fans taking to Twitter to comment on the embarrassing prank.

“Meghan and Harry's Archewell website link redirects to 'Gold Digger'. Not normally a fan of cyber antics, but this is Geniiiius!” one person wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “If u type archewellfoundation.com YouTube plays Golddigger by Kanye West. Hilarious. 10/10.”

A third person added: “Now I ain't saying that she a gold digger, but sweet Yeezus, what a hilarious, if slightly belated April Fools, by whoever scooped the #Archewell foundation website.”

Speaking to The Telegraph this week, the royal couple said the name of the foundation was inspired by the word "Arche", which also influenced the name of their firstborn son, Archie.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche - the Greek word meaning source of action,” Harry and Meghan told the British publication.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they added.

Despite the name’s emotive origin, it has been heavily criticised and mocked on Twitter, with one person writing: “The Archewell thing sounds like a mix of Scientology and Goop.”