Dressed in an adorable navy suit with blue tie, Prince George looked every inch the future king as he looked out into the crowd.

Meanwhile, his sister Princess Charlotte was simply adorable in a blue chiffon dress with a bow and endearing plaits.

As for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child Prince Louis, he looked all grown up in his sailor outfit as he observed the crowd below, exchanging words with his great-grandmother.

Though the balcony wasn't as packed as in previous years, the Cambridges weren't the only royals joining Her Majesty to wave to the crowds and watch the flypast.