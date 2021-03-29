Prince Charles (right) and Camilla's (left) latest trip to Greece has not gone down well with the public. Getty

And Charles and Camilla aren’t the only royals who have come under fire for their actions during a pandemic.

In December last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton were criticised for embarking on their three-day cross-country rail journey to thank frontline workers in the United Kingdom.

Soon after, the Cambridges ruffled more feathers as disgruntled fans accused the couple of again breaking the UK’s strict COVID travel restrictions.

William and Kate apparently upset fans when they travelled from London to Norfolk with the Cambridge kids just as Tier 4 rules were enforced, Express reported.

While it’s not known exactly when the family made the 200km journey, it’s assumed the trip took place after December 11, when George and Charlotte’s school holidays began.

What’s more, London was moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3 on December 16.

According to UK strict government guidelines, both Tier 2 and 3 strictly advise against travelling outside the area of residence, unless necessary, while Tier 4 requires people to stay home.

Needless to say the Cambridges’ excursion did not go down well with the public.

"’Avoid travelling outside your area, including for overnight stays, other than where necessary’. So they deliberately breached tier 3 rules,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile another person added: “Silly and irresponsible they are, like always.”

Early this year, key members of the royal family received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Queen and Prince Philip got the jab on January 9th and shortly after Prince Charles and Camilla received theirs as part of the UK’s official rollout of the vaccination.

There has been no word yet on when Will and Kate are expected to get the jab.

