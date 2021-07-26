Prince George recently rang in his eight birthday. Duchess of Cambridge

George currently attends Thomas’s Battersea Prep School in London, but rumours are circling he’s set to follow his family’s legacy and board at Ludgrove in Berkshire like his father did.

“William and Kate have recently visited schools in the Berkshire area, which has got a lot of people talking,” a source revealed.

Prince William attended boarding school at Ludgrove when he was just 8 years old. Getty

What’s more, it follows recent reports William and Kate have been quietly enquiring about properties in the area.

The family, who are incredibly tight-knit, are said to be considering a more “flexible” boarding plan for George so the youngster can split his time between the campus and his home.

Kate and Wills have reportedly been looking at moving to Berkshire with their three children. Getty

And that's not the only way George will be following in his father's footsteps, as royal commentator Carmen Sandi previously said George and his brother Louis will likely follow be undertaking a stint in the British military.

“Prince William joined the Army, Prince Charles joined the Navy and Prince Harry served in the Air Force,” Sandi told Express.

“If you’re sensing a theme, you’d be absolutely right. Men in the royal family aren’t just encouraged to join the military, it’s expected of them.

“They may not have to worry about that now, with George and Louis still being as young as they are but, eventually, this is something they will have to consider doing as they get older.”