"Turning eight(!) tomorrow." Duchess of Cambridge

The photo also captures a subtle tribute to George's great-grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April this year at age 99.

Prince George appears to be sitting on a Land Rover, which was Prince Philip's favourite car.

The late Duke of Edinburgh even had his casket carried on a custom version of the vehicle for his funeral, one that he that designed himself.

William and Kate said their children missed their "much-loved" great-grandfather. Instagram

Prince William and Kate previously revealed that their three children were missing their great-grandfather, in a thank you message sent to fans for the notes of sympathy they received following the passing of Philip.

“They will all miss their much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time," the card said.

William and Kate arrived at a drive-in cinema in one of Philip's Land Rovers. Getty

It comes after William and Kate also paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh recently, where they arrived at a special drive-in cinema in one of his beloved Land Rovers.

"Tonight, with permission from The Queen, The Duke and Duchess attended the drive-in in a Land Rover owned by The Duke of Edinburgh," the royal family shared to Instagram.

"The Land Rover was made in 1966 and is a Series 2A with some modifications. It was used by The Duke of Edinburgh for many years," the caption read.