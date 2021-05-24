“If you’re sensing a theme, you’d be absolutely right. Men in the royal family aren’t just encouraged to join the military, it’s expected of them.
“They may not have to worry about that now, with George and Louis still being as young as they are but, eventually, this is something they will have to consider doing as they get older.”
Kensington Palace recently celebrated Prince Louis' third birthday by releasing an adorable new portrait on Instagram.
The stunning photo was taken by proud mum Duchess Kate of the birthday boy dressed in blue, beaming for the camera whilst riding a bike.
"Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis," the caption read.
With one son in line for the throne and the other garnering the somewhat lacklustre title of ‘spare’, Kate and Will appear to have taken George and Louis’ opposing fates into account when raising the boys, choosing to be a little tougher on the future King.
While strict with young George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to have let go of the reins when it comes to young Louis, particularly with regards to the little Prince’s wardrobe.
After releasing their official Christmas card last year, little Louis was pictured front and centre wearing long pants, and it has become clear that Kate and Will have decided not to subject their youngest Prince to the same clothing rules that applied to George when he was his little brother’s age.