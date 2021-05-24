"Men in the royal family aren’t just encouraged to join the military, it’s expected of them." Instagram

“If you’re sensing a theme, you’d be absolutely right. Men in the royal family aren’t just encouraged to join the military, it’s expected of them.

“They may not have to worry about that now, with George and Louis still being as young as they are but, eventually, this is something they will have to consider doing as they get older.”

Kensington Palace recently celebrated Prince Louis' third birthday by releasing an adorable new portrait on Instagram.

The stunning photo was taken by proud mum Duchess Kate of the birthday boy dressed in blue, beaming for the camera whilst riding a bike.

"Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis," the caption read.

Kate and Will appear to have taken George and Louis’ opposing fates into account when raising the boys. Instagram

With one son in line for the throne and the other garnering the somewhat lacklustre title of ‘spare’, Kate and Will appear to have taken George and Louis’ opposing fates into account when raising the boys, choosing to be a little tougher on the future King.