Fred shared this photo from his first jab. Instagram

The Danish royals have remained in lockdown for the better part of the past year and three months.

The beginning of the COVID-19 crisis saw the family quickly rally as Frederik and wife Mary's four children were studying abroad in Switzerland.

The family went back to Denmark where they resided at their palace in Copenhagen.

In the Danish summer, they stayed together at their summer residence, Gråsten Palace, also in Denmark.

While they've been isolated from many over the past year, the family still have each other. Instagram

At the beginning of the year they, like many countries across the rest of the world, began to come out of lockdown.

And just this past weekend the parents joined Queen Margrethe in celebration of eldest son Prince Christian's confirmation.

There, the family posed for photos in public together - it has certainly been a while since we last saw that.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.