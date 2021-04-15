Prince Christian is celebrating an important milestone. Instagram

The statement continued: "The prince wants to continue his schooling at Herlufsholm Gymnasium in Næstved, where he is registered for the school's food department after the summer holidays.⁣"

In the image, Christian is seen sitting on a chair gazing upwards.

With a mop of brown hair and a round, warm face, the resemblance to his mother Princess Mary is uncanny.

But of course, those eyes and colouring is also a dead ringer for his dad Prince Frederik.

Christian really is a mix of his mother and father. Getty

Earlier this year, the royals shared another important milestone coming up for the young Prince.

Christian is set to be confirmed into the church on May 15 - an event that will be celebrated by his family and royal watchers.

The location of the confirmation, Fredensborg Castle Church, has hosted a number of other royal confirmations before Prince Christian's, including his father Frederik's.

The family are set to celebrate Christian's confirmation in the coming weeks. Instagram | Franne Voigt

It's just another sign of growing up for the second in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, his three younger siblings Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent, both 10, won't be far behind.

They really do grow up far too fast!

This article originally featured on our sister site, Now To Love.