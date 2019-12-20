Prince Charles has seemingly been dropping clues that he is gearing up to take over the reins as head of the monarchy when Her Majesty eventually calls it a day. Getty

According to Express, the Duke accompanying Her Majesty is just another key sign, which adds to the mounting speculation he is preparing to take over as King of England.

Some Palace insiders have dismissed the idea of the Queen abdicating, but increasingly there has been reports that claim she wants to step down when she turns 95 in two years.

While it remains unclear whether or not the Queen has a retirement date in mind, the fact that the Duke accompanied her on Thursday suggests he is taking on more responsibility.

Charles accompanied his mother from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where she delivered a speech at the second State Opening of Parliament. Getty

But despite taking a more active role in regal matters, it seems the extra work may be getting to Charles, who appeared to fall asleep during Her Majesty’s official talk.

Footage from the event shows Charles repeatedly blink and lean forward as if he was dozing off, before jolting and widening his eyes as if to wake up.

Despite looking as though he about to nod off, Express reported Charles managed to endure the Queen’s speech, which focused on climate change – an issue very close to his heart.

"My Government will continue to take steps to meet the world leading target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” the Queen stated.

"It will continue to lead the way in tackling global climate change, hosting the COP26 summit in 2020.

"To protect and improve the environment for future generations a bill will enshrine in law environmental principles and legally binding targets including for air quality," she concluded.