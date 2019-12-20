Prince Charles has seemingly stepped up with his royal duties – including accompanying the Queen to Parliament, where she delivered a speech for its official State opening on Thursday. Getty

Despite his apparent fatigue Express reported Charles managed to endure the Queen’s speech, which focused on climate change – an issue very close to his heart.

"My Government will continue to take steps to meet the world leading target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” the Queen stated.

"It will continue to lead the way in tackling global climate change, hosting the COP26 summit in 2020.

Despite taking a more active role in regal matters, it seems the extra work may be getting to the Duke, who appeared to fall asleep during Her Majesty’s official talk. Getty

"To protect and improve the environment for future generations a bill will enshrine in law environmental principles and legally binding targets including for air quality," she concluded.

Charles near-miss comes after it was revealed the Queen was reportedly considering stepping down as the reigning constitutional monarch and head of state.

According to Express, the Queen is seriously considering calling it a day when she turns 95 in two years, so that she can ensure the handing over of responsibilities is seamless.

Footage from the event shows Charles repeatedly blink and lean forward as if he was dozing off, before jolting and widening his eyes as if to wake up. Supplied

In an interview with royal correspondent Robert Jobson, a former senior member of royal household made the claim about the Queen potentially stepping down.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” the insider said.

“I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.”