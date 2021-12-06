Apparently the father and son have been left reeling.
- by
New Idea
Prince Charles and Prince William have both been left reeling over a series of allegations made in new royal biography, Brothers and Wives by Christopher Andersen.
In fact, the Prince of Wales has been forced to issue a furious statement denying he’s the royal who made racist comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children.
WATCH: Prince Charles speaks about the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter
The book claims Charles, speaking to his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, over breakfast the morning Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, wondered aloud about “what the children will look like… their complexion”.
Sources tell New Idea Charles is “incredibly upset” and is even in talks with Palace lawyers.
Meanwhile, a bitter row between brothers William and Prince Harry has been detailed. Harry allegedly raged "Who the hell do you think you are?" at his older brother after Wills suggested his brother slow things down with his then fiancée Meghan Markle.
Prince Charles and Prince William have both been reportedly left reeling over a series of allegations made in new royal biography, Brothers and Wives.
Getty
Following Harry and Meghan’s infamous sit down with Oprah, in which they alleged that a member of the royal family had made the racist comment, Oprah’s friend Gayle claimed that the Duke of Sussex reached out to both his father and brother but the talks were “unproductive”.
Prince William has also denied any form of racism within the royal family. Back in April, as the dust was still settling from the Oprah interview, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were asked about the bombshell sit-down by a paparazzo in London.
During their interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alleged that a member of the royal family expressed concern over how dark her son Archie’s skin might be.
CBS
"Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?" the cameraman asked.
The royals have denied any form of racism within the family.
Getty
"We are very much not a racist family." William stated simply before heading off to perform his royal duties.
The Palace themselves additionally released an official statement in the wake of the interview attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".
For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!