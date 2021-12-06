Prince Charles and Prince William have both been reportedly left reeling over a series of allegations made in new royal biography, Brothers and Wives. Getty

Following Harry and Meghan’s infamous sit down with Oprah, in which they alleged that a member of the royal family had made the racist comment, Oprah’s friend Gayle claimed that the Duke of Sussex reached out to both his father and brother but the talks were “unproductive”.

Prince William has also denied any form of racism within the royal family. Back in April, as the dust was still settling from the Oprah interview, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were asked about the bombshell sit-down by a paparazzo in London.

During their interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alleged that a member of the royal family expressed concern over how dark her son Archie’s skin might be. CBS

"Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?" the cameraman asked.

"No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do." the duke replied mid stroll.

The paparazzo managed to squeeze in just one more query, one that was on the minds of everyone since the interview aired.

"Can you just let me know, is the royal family a racist family, sir?" they asked.

The royals have denied any form of racism within the family. Getty

"We are very much not a racist family." William stated simply before heading off to perform his royal duties.

The Palace themselves additionally released an official statement in the wake of the interview attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".

