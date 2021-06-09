Charles addressed the arrival of his fifth grandchild in a public speech. Getty

"Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area - especially around sustainable battery technology - in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren," he added.

This marks the first time the Prince of Wales has spoken out since addressing Lili's birth in a statement sent out on behalf of the royal family.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also previously tweeted: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana.”

Lilibet is Charles' fifth grandchild, and his other grandchildren include Harry and Meghan's son Archie, and Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California, and announced the news in an official announcement via a spokesperson.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The couple named her Lilibet, which is a nickname for the Queen, and her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her “beloved late grandmother”, Princess Diana.