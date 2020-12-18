Prince Charles (pictured) has revealed he will take the vaccine when the time is right – but admitted he will “wait in line” like the rest of the nation. Getty

Speaking during a visit to the Gloucestershire vaccination centre on Thursday, the 72-year-old confirmed the news while watching staff administer the coronavirus vaccine.

Wearing a face covering, which was made by one of his charities, Turquoise Mountain, the prince told staff: "I think I am way down the list and will have to wait.

"I think I'll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I'm some way down the list,” he added, referring to the vaccine.

Charles (right) and Camilla learned more about the ongoing programme, while touring the vaccination hub, which features four stations, where staff have been administering the jab. Getty

During the visit, Charles and Camilla learned more about the ongoing programme, while touring the vaccination hub, which features four stations, where staff have been administering the jab.

The couple also met with one of the first people who received the vaccine, before unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion, concluding their visit.

Charles' candid comments came after it was reported the Queen is set to receive the vaccine within the next few weeks, but will keep the details private until after the fact.

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old hubby are likely to have the shot with the rest of their age group, who are among those with the greatest risk of contracting the virus.

Royal insiders close to Prince Charles (right) and Duchess Camilla (left) are reportedly against the couple speaking out about their COVID-19 vaccinations – should they decide to get them. Getty

What’s more, the Mail on Sunday reported Her Majesty will not receive preferential treatment and "wait in line" for the injection, but when she does receive it, encourage others to get it.

In regards to the exact details surrounding the Queen’s jab declaration, Buckingham Palace reportedly said: "Medical decisions are personal and this is not something we will comment on."

That said, public health expects are reportedly hoping the Queen going public with her jab will help to combat misinformation spread by conspiracy theorists.