Queen Elizabeth (pictured) will reportedly be among the very first in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Getty

The new report, compiled by royal writer Emily Andrews and Glen Owen, stipulates while the Queen will "wait in line" for the injection, when she does receive it shortly, she'll announce the feat with an aim to encourage others to get it.

The publication approached Buckingham Palace for a comment, but The Firm's representatives simply responded: "Medical decisions are personal and this is not something we will comment on."

As mentioned in the report, public health experts predict if the couple go public about the jab, "it could go a long way to combating misinformation spread by conspiracy theorists".

The Queen (left) and Prince Philip (right) will presumably be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab, being as though they are aged 94 and 99 respectively. Getty

It is commonly known that these theories could result in many people refusing to take the vaccine.

The royals have been taking plenty of precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged on in the UK.

Back in March, the Queen travelled to Windsor Castle with Phillip, and they have both largely remained there in isolation.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that the pair would forgo the traditional Christmas at Sandringham this year - something they have both enjoyed for 32 years.

Instead, they will spend a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle.

In March, the Queen travelled to Windsor Castle with Phillip, and they have both largely remained there in isolation. Getty

Despite a number of changes and breaking of traditions on the royal calendar this year, there's no denying the family have modernised and adapted to the ‘new normal' admirably.

Video calls, socially distant gatherings and face masks (some seriously trendy ones at that) have become the norm for the relatives within the age-old institution.

And when the pandemic is over, this ability to cater to new and unprecedented environments will certainly continue to hold them in good stead.

