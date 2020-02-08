"The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."
Prince Andrew will very much be a part of his daughter's wedding.
Getty
Now a source has confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that her father, the Duke of York, will take part in the wedding after missing the engagement, because of the scandal surrounding his friendship with paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed news the pair will wed on May 29.
Getty
Numerous reports suggest Andrew would be excluded from the wedding as he continues to battle backlash.
The wedding will not be broadcast on television like her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.