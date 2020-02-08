Buckingham Palace finally confirmed yesterday that Bea and her property tycoon beau will wed on May 29, in what is being described as a private affair.

Prince Andrew's role in his daughter Beatrice upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been revealed.

A message on the royal family's Instagram page revealed: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020.

"The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.

"The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.