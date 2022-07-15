Prince Andrew pictured with Jeffrey Epstein (far right). Getty

The film could be another PR nightmare for the royal family, who had to endure months of backlash due to Andrew’s involvement in the Epstein scandal.

Not only did he have to step down from royal duties, the Queen also stripped him of several titles and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, avoided the public spotlight for months.

Now the film recounting the interview that truly kickstarted his downfall could cause a fresh wave of public outrage and anti-royal sentiment.

Based on the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, writer Peter Moffat said the true details behind Andrew’s interview will make a “very thrilling drama".

Andrew won't be happy with the new film, which could be another PR nightmare. Getty

“How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?” he told Deadline.

So who’s in the running to play the disgraced royal?

Deadline reported rom-com icon Hugh Grant was “one of the unconfirmed names in the frame”, but the star denied it, telling The Independent “I’ve heard nowt”.

Andrew was friends with Epstein before his arrest on sex trafficking charges and later death in custody, however the royal insists he had no knowledge of Epstein’s heinous crimes.

WATCH: Prince Andrew denies having sex with one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre

"Do I regret the fact he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes," he said of Epstein in the 2019 interview, to which the reporter replied: "Unbecoming? He was a sex offender."

Andrew added: "Yeah, I'm sorry, I'm being polite, I mean in the sense that he was a sex offender."

He was also involved in a legal battle with Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor who alleged the royal had sex with her while she was underage and being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew vehemently denied the claims and settled a sexual assault case brought against him by Ms Giuffre out of court.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit their website.