Prince Andrew slammed claims that he had been refusing to cooperate with the US Department of Justice. Getty

"To date, we have chosen not to make any public statement regarding our discussions with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Our commitment to confidentiality is not only regarded as best practice in the UK but is also intended to respect the DOJ's commitment to confidentiality, as set out in its own rules as they apply to discussions with potential witnesses," the statement read.

"However, in view of misleading media briefings, we owe it to our client to issue this clarifying statement."

The statement continued: "As the public record indicates the DOJ [Department of Justice] has been actively investigating Mr Epstein and other targets for more than 16 years, yet the first time they requested the Duke's help was on 2nd January 2020.

"Importantly, the DOJ advised us that the Duke is not and has never been a 'target' of their criminal investigations into Epstein and that they sought his confidential, voluntary cooperation."

Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein. Getty

The statement describes the alleged course of discussions with the DOJ, claiming that their co-operation was to remain confidential.

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered," the statement read.

Prince Andrew's statement comes after a source reportedly claimed to The Sun that the Duke was moving "into the realms of a criminal investigation".

"The [Department of Justice] does not make a request of this nature lightly, especially one involving a senior member of the British royal family," the sourced claimed to the British publication.

"It puts the UK government in a very difficult position - and the Duke of York even even more so."

Prince Andrew with his mother, the Queen. Getty

In response to Andrew's latest statement, US attorney Geoffrey Berman responded by claiming the royal had declined the department's request for an interview.

His statement also alleges that four months ago, Andrew informed them through the same counsel who issued his latest statement that he would not come in for an interview.

The attorney explained: "If Prince Andrew is in fact serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open and we await word of when we should expect him." Earlier this year, US lawyer Geoffrey Berman claimed to the New York Times Andrew had provided "zero cooperation" in the case against Epstein thus far.

Prince Andrew's "car crash" interview with the BBC on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein made headlines. BBC

The last time Andrew properly spoke up about his involvement in the case, which also includes allegations he himself had sex with an underage woman, the Prince delivered an explosive interview with the BBC, which was labelled a "car crash".